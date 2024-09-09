EDBI Pte Ltd Takes $615,000 Position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000. Braze accounts for 0.7% of EDBI Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Braze by 537.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,135,000 after buying an additional 1,287,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,584,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,153,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Braze by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,746,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,315,000 after buying an additional 480,179 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Braze during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,349,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Braze Stock Performance
NASDAQ BRZE opened at $35.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.83. Braze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $61.53.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRZE shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Friday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $86,272.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,128.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $86,272.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,128.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $738,040.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,749 shares in the company, valued at $24,852,986.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,898 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,257. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Braze
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.
