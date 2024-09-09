Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,692 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Entergy by 2,172.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Stock Performance

Entergy stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.86. The stock had a trading volume of 246,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,869. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.73. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $123.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.20.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Argus raised Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Entergy from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Entergy news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $72,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,241.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,307,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,638 shares of company stock worth $4,712,446. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

