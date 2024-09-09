Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 720,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 11,180 shares during the period. Ares Capital makes up about 1.4% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $15,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $86,227,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 20.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,681,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,434,000 after buying an additional 1,961,166 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 4,876.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 574,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,971,000 after buying an additional 563,423 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 2,057.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 526,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after buying an additional 501,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 143.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 820,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after buying an additional 484,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Trading Up 1.0 %

ARCC traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.73. The company had a trading volume of 718,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,604. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.76. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 59.76%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Compass Point raised Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

