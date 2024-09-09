Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,941 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $10,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,258,076,000 after buying an additional 672,941 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,561,181,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,321,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,165,000 after acquiring an additional 92,648 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,814,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,905,000 after acquiring an additional 78,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,238,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,947,000 after purchasing an additional 23,186 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPG stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.63. 209,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,777. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $169.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.28.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

