Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,014 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,381.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus raised shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WY traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.18. 327,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,555,641. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average is $31.31.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

