Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $8.83 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,178 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 18.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,290,982,000 after buying an additional 20,848,560 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,214,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,514,000 after purchasing an additional 196,635 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $506,526,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,221,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,083,000 after purchasing an additional 771,313 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,824,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,379,000 after purchasing an additional 885,852 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.37. 307,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,915,094. The company has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $63.39.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.263 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on O. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

