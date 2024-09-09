Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $2,129,927,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,886,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099,024 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,972,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,920 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $172,902,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 181.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,670,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,855,000 after buying an additional 4,947,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,587,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,122,297. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $34.62. The firm has a market cap of $163.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average is $28.05.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

