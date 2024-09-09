Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 8 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on Booking from $3,850.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Booking from $4,300.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,064.21.

Booking Trading Up 0.9 %

Booking stock traded up $32.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3,764.21. The company had a trading volume of 29,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,935. The company has a market capitalization of $126.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,773.69 and its 200-day moving average is $3,699.51. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,733.04 and a 12-month high of $4,144.32.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $37.62 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

