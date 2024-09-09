Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 815 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 191.4% during the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 28,086 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,323.5% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 116.1% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 971,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,353,000 after buying an additional 521,879 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 11,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

SHV traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.27. 1,036,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,426. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.31. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

