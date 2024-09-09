Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,536 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 233,475 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in CVS Health by 573.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in CVS Health by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its position in CVS Health by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,277,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,094,909. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.29 and a 200-day moving average of $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.