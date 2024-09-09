Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $17.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.25 and a beta of 1.06. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.95.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development

About Educational Development

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Educational Development Co. ( NASDAQ:EDUC Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Educational Development at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

