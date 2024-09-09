Efforce Price Reaches $0.0040 (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Efforce token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Efforce has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $136.38 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Efforce has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Efforce

Efforce’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io. The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Efforce

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efforce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Efforce using one of the exchanges listed above.

