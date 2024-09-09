Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Rating Increased to Hold at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $902.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $895.97 and its 200-day moving average is $828.57. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $516.57 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $857.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.95, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $882.47, for a total transaction of $13,256,464.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,778,788 shares in the company, valued at $86,286,847,046.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 661,900 shares of company stock worth $604,721,602. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

