Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,786,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $902.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $516.57 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $857.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $895.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $828.57.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total transaction of $172,732,959.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,583,810 shares in the company, valued at $86,450,473,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 661,900 shares of company stock valued at $604,721,602 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

