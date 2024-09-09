ELIS (XLS) Trading Down 0.8% This Week

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges. ELIS has a total market cap of $20.01 million and approximately $39,286.35 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ELIS has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00009017 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,706.00 or 0.99906279 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00013154 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007842 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007705 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.09811155 USD and is down -1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $54,661.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

