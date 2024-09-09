EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,972 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.11% of EMCOR Group worth $18,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group
In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,513.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EMCOR Group Price Performance
EME traded up $3.02 on Monday, reaching $355.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,213. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $191.50 and a 1 year high of $401.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $366.75 and its 200 day moving average is $358.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.07.
EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.60%.
EMCOR Group Company Profile
EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
