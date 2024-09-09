Empower 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.72 (MPWR)

Empower (MPWR) traded down 75.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Empower token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Empower has a total market capitalization of $866.58 and approximately $3.72 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Empower has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Empower Profile

Empower’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,130,662 tokens. The official website for Empower is mpwr.clubrare.xyz. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. Empower’s official message board is medium.com/clubrare-universe.

Empower Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.00016697 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empower should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

