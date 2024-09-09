Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.64

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.64 and last traded at $27.62, with a volume of 9271915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average is $26.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $568,296.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,501.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

