Energi (NRG) Market Cap Hits $5.66 Million

Energi (NRG) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. Energi has a market cap of $5.66 million and $325,710.94 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0701 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00041886 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00013636 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 80,740,115 coins and its circulating supply is 80,740,429 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

