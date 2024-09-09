Energi Price Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0701 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $5.67 million and $393,667.70 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00043028 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00013609 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 80,775,738 coins and its circulating supply is 80,775,529 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

