Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,806 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 39.6% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.5% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 20,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,562,909.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 20,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,562,909.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $15.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 117.43%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

