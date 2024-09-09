Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 372.44% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Enlivex Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENLV
Enlivex Therapeutics Price Performance
Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enlivex Therapeutics
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Enlivex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.
Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company in Israel. Its product pipeline is the Allocetra, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of organ dysfunction caused by sepsis. The company also develops Allocetra for the treatment of moderate knee osteoarthritis and end-stage knee osteoarthritis which is in phase I/II clinical trial.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Enlivex Therapeutics
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- E-Commerce Wars: Asana and Monday.com Battle for the Top Spot
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Broadcom Serves Up a Trend-Following Entry for Investors
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Intel Eyes Foundry Sale: Is This the Solution to Its Stock Woes?
Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.