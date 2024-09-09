Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 372.44% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Enlivex Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Shares of ENLV opened at $1.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.96. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enlivex Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Enlivex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company in Israel. Its product pipeline is the Allocetra, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of organ dysfunction caused by sepsis. The company also develops Allocetra for the treatment of moderate knee osteoarthritis and end-stage knee osteoarthritis which is in phase I/II clinical trial.

