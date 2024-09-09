Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Down 5.1%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $103.03 and last traded at $103.07. Approximately 1,523,802 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 3,876,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.65.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Glj Research began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.82 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.89.

The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.72.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,066,846,000 after buying an additional 192,854 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 57.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,285,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,408 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $424,130,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,364,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,314,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,021.4% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,183,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,154 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

