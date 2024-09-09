Entain (LON:ENT) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) shot up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 700 ($9.15) and last traded at GBX 673.20 ($8.80). 2,794,623 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 4,560,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 639.40 ($8.36).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.91) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,143.17 ($14.95).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 621.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 715.94. The company has a market capitalization of £4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,051.88, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a GBX 9.30 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Entain’s previous dividend of $8.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Entain’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,968.75%.

In other news, insider Ricky Sandler purchased 555,333 shares of Entain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 580 ($7.58) per share, for a total transaction of £3,220,931.40 ($4,212,019.62). Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

