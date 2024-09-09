Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s Largest Position

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,037,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 483,909 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 14.8% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $59,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,533,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $686,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,370 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,368.4% in the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,468,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,440 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 24.5% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 5,089,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,520,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,221,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $470,091,000 after buying an additional 741,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $21,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on EPD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.0 %

EPD stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.88. 180,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,492,750. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

