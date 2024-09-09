EQB (TSE:EQB) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$105.00 to C$113.00. The company traded as high as C$99.20 and last traded at C$99.20, with a volume of 21737 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$96.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EQB. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of EQB from C$121.00 to C$111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EQB from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on EQB from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on EQB from C$113.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EQB from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$106.56.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$95.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$89.66.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C$2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.93 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$327.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$325.00 million. EQB had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 39.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EQB Inc. will post 12.5994695 EPS for the current year.

EQB Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is 20.19%.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

