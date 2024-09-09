Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for September 9th (CLS, EXLS, FULC, HZO, JBLU, JHG, LGIH, NOMD, NUE, PNNT)

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, September 9th:

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $58.00 price target on the stock.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $42.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.00.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $44.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $3.00.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $125.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $97.00.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $174.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $170.00.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $131.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $120.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $77.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $51.00.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Guggenheim currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) was upgraded by analysts at Glj Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. They currently have $38.57 price target on the stock.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $42.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.