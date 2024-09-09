Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for September 9th (CLS, EXLS, FULC, HZO, JBLU, JHG, LGIH, NOMD, NUE, PNNT)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, September 9th:

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $58.00 price target on the stock.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $42.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)

was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.00.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $44.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $3.00.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $125.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $97.00.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $174.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $170.00.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $131.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $120.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $77.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $51.00.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Guggenheim currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) was upgraded by analysts at Glj Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. They currently have $38.57 price target on the stock.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $42.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

