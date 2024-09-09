ether.fi (ETHFI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $156.42 Million

ether.fi (ETHFI) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last seven days, ether.fi has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ether.fi token can currently be bought for $1.36 or 0.00002373 BTC on major exchanges. ether.fi has a total market capitalization of $156.42 million and approximately $51.38 million worth of ether.fi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ether.fi Profile

ether.fi’s genesis date was February 28th, 2023. ether.fi’s total supply is 999,999,752 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,200,000 tokens. The official website for ether.fi is www.ether.fi. The official message board for ether.fi is medium.com/etherfi. ether.fi’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi.

ether.fi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ether.fi (ETHFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ether.fi has a current supply of 999,999,751.551014 with 174,946,631.76290584 in circulation. The last known price of ether.fi is 1.28109633 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 177 active market(s) with $43,586,551.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

