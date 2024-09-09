Ethernity Chain (ERN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $858,475.02

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Ethernity Chain has a total market capitalization of $60.92 million and approximately $858,475.02 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be bought for $2.03 or 0.00003616 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ethernity Chain

Ethernity Chain’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethernity Chain’s official website is ethernity.io.

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.”

