ETHPoW Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.29 Million (ETHW)

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last seven days, ETHPoW has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. ETHPoW has a market capitalization of $190.54 million and $4.29 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHPoW coin can currently be bought for about $1.77 or 0.00003110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ETHPoW

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. The official message board for ETHPoW is medium.com/@ethw. ETHPoW’s official website is ethereumpow.org.

ETHPoW Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 1.72397371 USD and is up 2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $3,601,804.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

