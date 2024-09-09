Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $130.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.00.

Expedia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $132.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.79. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.99.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,487.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at $11,379,487.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,829,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $645,346,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,654,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $334,403,000 after purchasing an additional 714,229 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,632,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,796,068 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $272,625,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439,448 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $218,494,000 after buying an additional 59,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

