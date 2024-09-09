Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $114.33 and last traded at $114.17. 3,462,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 16,777,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a market cap of $456.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,543,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,846,569,000 after buying an additional 1,269,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $5,519,753,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,161,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,249,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,640,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,235,972,000 after buying an additional 5,330,887 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

