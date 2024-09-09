Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,993 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,844 shares during the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners makes up 4.9% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Alliance Resource Partners worth $7,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 3,443,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,050,000 after buying an additional 229,700 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,732,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,778,000 after buying an additional 132,630 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth $23,567,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,192,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 684,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,487,000 after buying an additional 264,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP opened at $22.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.13. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $26.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $593.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.72 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Alliance Resource Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

