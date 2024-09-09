Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Has $1.08 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,056,000. Gladstone Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,869,000. SWP Financial LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,107,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.06.

General Dynamics Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $292.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $214.53 and a 1 year high of $302.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

