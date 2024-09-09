Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Sells 17,420 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,420 shares during the quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth about $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.22 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $98.89 and a twelve month high of $99.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.23.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

