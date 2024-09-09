Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,202,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,467 shares during the quarter. Federal Signal makes up 3.0% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 1.97% of Federal Signal worth $100,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FSS. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 4.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Federal Signal by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 34.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Federal Signal by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE FSS traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.44. 16,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,371. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.99 and a 200-day moving average of $86.68. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $102.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

In other Federal Signal news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 25,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $2,388,448.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,339,206.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

