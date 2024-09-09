Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Evercore ISI

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.67.

Federated Hermes Stock Down 2.5 %

Federated Hermes stock opened at $33.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Federated Hermes has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $31,241.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 298,578 shares in the company, valued at $9,384,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP John B. Fisher sold 79,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $2,611,239.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 442,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,476,464.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $31,241.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 298,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,384,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,896 shares of company stock worth $2,644,911. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 34.2% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 349,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after acquiring an additional 89,140 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 1.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 969,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 111.3% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,701 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 88.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,097 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth about $6,200,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

