Ferroglobe Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 7,441 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 847% compared to the average volume of 786 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferroglobe

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 48.7% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 9,108,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981,907 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 15.2% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,621,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,918 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 37.0% in the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,687,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 159.3% in the second quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 3,133,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,467,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Ferroglobe Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ GSM traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $4.19. 400,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,467. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14. Ferroglobe has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $785.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $451.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.55 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ferroglobe will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferroglobe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is 14.71%.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

