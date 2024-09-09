Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC) Shares Gap Up to $46.74

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.74, but opened at $48.42. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund shares last traded at $48.65, with a volume of 1,035,300 shares traded.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Trading Up 3.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund by 5.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Company Profile

The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC) using a Bitcoin price feed. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin.

