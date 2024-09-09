Fiduciary Planning LLC Purchases New Position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FMIL)

Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FMIL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 161,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,000. Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 24,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $406,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

FMIL opened at $42.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.30. The company has a market cap of $285.82 million, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.06.

The Fidelity New Millennium ETF (FMIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to fundamentally-selected global companies potentially benefiting from long-term changes in the marketplace. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

