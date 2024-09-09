Fiduciary Planning LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Fiduciary Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. iShares Global Energy ETF makes up about 1.2% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of IXC opened at $39.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.95.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

