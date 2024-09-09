Filecoin (FIL) Price Hits $3.60 on Major Exchanges

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for about $3.60 or 0.00006331 BTC on popular exchanges. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and $117.48 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000111 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.
Filecoin Profile
Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,959,979,899 coins and its circulating supply is 584,707,676 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog.
Buying and Selling Filecoin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars.
