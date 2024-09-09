Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Has $12.18 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 7.6% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,066,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407,258 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,648,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892,110 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,590,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,673 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,612,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,892,000 after acquiring an additional 70,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepc LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 3,508,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,093 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $83.36 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $83.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.35.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.301 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

