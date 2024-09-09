Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Increases Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 3.9% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $57.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.86. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

