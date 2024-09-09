First Foundation Advisors Buys 789 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,007 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,950.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 61 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at $23,379,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.94.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LULU opened at $253.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

