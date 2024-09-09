First Foundation Advisors Buys 85,401 Shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE)

First Foundation Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Free Report) by 1,415.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,401 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 1.18% of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPRE. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $6,287,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 44,410 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 79,671.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 25,495 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPRE opened at $49.91 on Monday. JPMorgan Realty Income ETF has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $50.32. The company has a market cap of $387.80 million, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.50.

The JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (JPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund actively invests in US equity REITs and mortgage REITs, selecting those perceived to exhibit financial strength, operating revenues, and attractive growth potential. JPRE was launched on May 20, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

