First Foundation Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Pool were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,528,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Pool by 585.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 183,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,988,000 after buying an additional 156,361 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC acquired a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,390,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $44,697,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Pool by 711.3% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 123,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,208,000 after buying an additional 108,207 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ POOL opened at $341.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $293.51 and a 1-year high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.00.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

