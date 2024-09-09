First Foundation Advisors Has $10.07 Million Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,890 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Brookfield were worth $10,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 35.4% during the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 1,199,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,856,000 after buying an additional 313,436 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 2nd quarter valued at $500,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in Brookfield by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 477,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $46.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.19 and its 200-day moving average is $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The company has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a PE ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 1.53.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.57. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is 52.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BN has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.84.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BN

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.