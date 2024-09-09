First Foundation Advisors Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,872 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock opened at $63.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.87. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $66.83.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

