First Foundation Advisors Has $7.37 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 342.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,724 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Willner & Heller LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP stock opened at $108.35 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $115.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.66. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

